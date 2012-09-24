Sept 24 Newcrest Finance Pty Limited on Monday sold $1 billion of senior notes in two parts in the 144a private placement, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Both tranches are guaranteed by Newcrest Mining Ltd . Barclays and Credit Suisse were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NEWCREST FINANCE PTY LIMITED TRANCHE 1 NEW ISSUE AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.2 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.419 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.272 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/01/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 255 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS TRANCHE 2 REOPENING AMT $250 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100.799 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.693 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/01/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 280 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS