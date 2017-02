MELBOURNE Aug 15 Newcrest Mining , the world's no.3 gold miner, aims to expand its gold production by 50 percent over the next five years to 4 million ounces and double its copper production to 150,000 tonnes, it said on Monday.

The company said its sees its capital spending at around A$9 billion over five years as it develops new projects including Namosi in Fiji and Golpu in Papua New Guinea.

Newcrest earlier reported a 36 percent rise in underlying profit rose to A$1.06 billion ($1.09 billion)for the year to June 2011, in line with broker forecasts.

($1 = 0.968 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)