SYDNEY Oct 27 Australia's Newcrest Mining (NCM.AX) said it expected gold prices to remain supported by economic conditions

"The current state of major economies, along with the impacts of high levels of sovereign debt and the restricted capacity of governments to provide econmic stimulus have resulted in macroeconomic conditions likely to support a strong gold price environment over the short and medium term," Newcrest said in a statement.

Spot gold XAU= traded around $1,722.9 on Thursday, having retreated from a peak around $1,920 last month.