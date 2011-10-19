* Rains, maintenance hit Sept quarter production

* Maintains cost, production forecasts

* Gross cash margin up 19% on soaring gold price (Adds details)

SYDNEY, Oct 20 Newcrest Mining , the world's no.3 gold miner, reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly gold production to 587,296 ounces from the June quarter hit by maintenance shutdowns and heavy rain at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea.

The company reaffirmed it expects production to increase this year to 2.775-2.925 million ounces of gold, up from 2.53 million ounces in the 2011 financial year, with cash costs roughly in line with 2011.

Its quarterly cash costs rose 10 percent from the previous quarter to A$594 per ounce due to lower gold production and higher maintenance costs, however its cash margin jumped 19 percent to A$1,029 an ounce as gold prices soared.

Production from Newcrest's flagship Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea fell to 134,685 ounces from 182,536 ounces over the June quarter.

Newcrest said its two big expansion projects at Cadia East and Lihir remained on time and on budget.

Newcrest's shares have fallen 9.5 percent this year, outperforming an 11.8 percent drop in the broader market. (Reporting by Ed Davies and Sonali Paul)