SYDNEY Oct 20 Australia's Newcrest Mining reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly gold production to 587,296 ounces from the June quarter after maintenance shutdowns and rainfall hit operations at its mines including its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea.

The company said in a statement it was maintaining production and guidance targets For 2012.

Production from the company's flagship Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea fell to 134,685 ounces from 182,536 ounces over the June quarter. (Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)