SYDNEY Feb 24 Australian gold producer Newcrest Mining said on Friday its 2012 production and cost guidance were under pressure due to production disruptions at its Lihir unit, though it still hoped to meet its targets.

Newcrest, which bought Lihir 18 months ago, said the plant was suffering from long-term underinvestment in plant maintenance. Technical trouble at the plant could adversely impact March quarter production by 50,000 to 60,000 ounces, Newcrest said in a statement. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)