SYDNEY Feb 13 Newcrest Mining, one of the world's biggest gold producers, said on Friday it was reviewing "alternative ownership options" at its Telfer gold and copper mine in Australia, once the company's flagship operation.

The decision comes as Newcrest pushes to cut costs at the mine and weighs future investment to open up more of the lode for mining. It is targeting production from the mine of 510,000-560,000 ounces in fiscal 2015, ending June 30.

The cost of mining at Telfer fell 21 percent to an average A$867 ($671) an ounce in the December half-year period versus the same period a year ago, Newcrest said.

A stronger gold price underpinned by a weak Australian dollar had increased the attractiveness of investment options at Telfer, whose future has been under review.

"The review has been broadened to include evaluation of hedging of fuel and Australian dollar metal prices," Newcrest said. It said it would also evaluate "alternative ownership options", but did not elaborate.

Newcrest's plans for the Telfer mine are in sharp contrast to a year ago, when a falling gold price drove the company to intensify cost-cutting and capital austerity, casting cast doubt over the future of the lode, Australia's third-biggest gold mine.

Telfer, once the company's largest gold mine, has been overtaken by Newcrest's Lihir and Cadia operations.

Newcrest earlier on Wednesday posted half-year underlying profit of A$200 million ($155 million), down from A$207 million a year earlier.

Newcrest expects to produce 2.3 million to 2.5 million ounces of gold in fiscal 2015 from its mines in Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia and Ivory Coast. ($1 = 1.2912 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)