* Newcrest says weighing sale option against investment
* CEO says had had no approaches to date
* Mine costs fall due to weak Australian dollar
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Feb 13 Newcrest Mining, one of the
world's biggest gold producers, said on Friday it was open to
selling its Telfer gold and copper mine in Australia, once the
company's flagship operation.
The decision is just one option for the mine as Newcrest
weighs up a possible sale against the cost of increased
investment to open up more of the lode for mining, Chief
Executive Sandeep Biswas said.
Telfer is targeting production of 510,000-560,000 ounces in
fiscal 2015, ending June 30, making it Newcrests's third-biggest
mine behind its Cadia operation in New South Wales and Lihir in
Papua New Guinea.
The company had not been approached by any interested
parties, Biswas said, and he declined to say if advisors had
been appointed to market the mine.
"If there is someone out there that values it more than what
our mining options are, that's something we are prepared to look
at," Biswas told reporters.
The cost of mining at Telfer fell 21 percent to an average
A$867 ($671) an ounce in the December half-year period versus
the same period a year ago, helped by a weaker Australian dollar
and cheaper fuel prices, Newcrest said.
A stronger gold price underpinned by the lower Australian
dollar had increased the attractiveness of investment options at
Telfer, whose future has been under review.
Newcrest's plans for the Telfer mine are in sharp contrast
to a year ago, when a falling gold price drove the company to
intensify cost-cutting and capital austerity, casting cast doubt
over the future of the lode, Australia's third-biggest gold
mine.
Newcrest earlier on Wednesday posted half-year underlying
profit of A$200 million ($155 million), down from A$207 million
a year earlier.
Newcrest expects to produce 2.3 million to 2.5 million
ounces of gold in fiscal 2015 from its mines in Australia, Papua
New Guinea, Indonesia and Ivory Coast.
Telfer and Cadia were the main drivers behind the latest
half-year profit, Biswas said.
Newcrest was 0.4 percent firmer at A$13.96 at 0302 GMT. The
stock has had an almost uninterrupted rise in recent months -
gaining about 60 percent since early November - as the weak
Australian dollar lifts bullion prices in local terms
.
($1 = 1.2912 Australian dollars)
