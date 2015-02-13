* Newcrest says weighing sale option against investment

By James Regan

SYDNEY, Feb 13 Newcrest Mining, one of the world's biggest gold producers, said on Friday it was open to selling its Telfer gold and copper mine in Australia, once the company's flagship operation.

The decision is just one option for the mine as Newcrest weighs up a possible sale against the cost of increased investment to open up more of the lode for mining, Chief Executive Sandeep Biswas said.

Telfer is targeting production of 510,000-560,000 ounces in fiscal 2015, ending June 30, making it Newcrests's third-biggest mine behind its Cadia operation in New South Wales and Lihir in Papua New Guinea.

The company had not been approached by any interested parties, Biswas said, and he declined to say if advisors had been appointed to market the mine.

"If there is someone out there that values it more than what our mining options are, that's something we are prepared to look at," Biswas told reporters.

The cost of mining at Telfer fell 21 percent to an average A$867 ($671) an ounce in the December half-year period versus the same period a year ago, helped by a weaker Australian dollar and cheaper fuel prices, Newcrest said.

A stronger gold price underpinned by the lower Australian dollar had increased the attractiveness of investment options at Telfer, whose future has been under review.

Newcrest's plans for the Telfer mine are in sharp contrast to a year ago, when a falling gold price drove the company to intensify cost-cutting and capital austerity, casting cast doubt over the future of the lode, Australia's third-biggest gold mine.

Newcrest earlier on Wednesday posted half-year underlying profit of A$200 million ($155 million), down from A$207 million a year earlier.

Newcrest expects to produce 2.3 million to 2.5 million ounces of gold in fiscal 2015 from its mines in Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia and Ivory Coast.

Telfer and Cadia were the main drivers behind the latest half-year profit, Biswas said.

Newcrest was 0.4 percent firmer at A$13.96 at 0302 GMT. The stock has had an almost uninterrupted rise in recent months - gaining about 60 percent since early November - as the weak Australian dollar lifts bullion prices in local terms . ($1 = 1.2912 Australian dollars) (Editing by Richard Pullin)