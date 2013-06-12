MELBOURNE, June 12 Top Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining said on Wednesday it issued its profit warning five days ago as soon as the board had approved its 2014 budget, defending the timing in response to a query from Australia's stock exchange operator.

The Australian Securities Exchange questioned the timing of Newcrest's profit warning, which was released after several brokers cut their outlooks on the company and three downgraded their ratings to a sell or underperform.

"Newcrest considered that a trading halt was neither required nor appropriate in the circumstances," Newcrest said in its response to the ASX.

