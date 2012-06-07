NEW YORK, June 7 Newedge global head of metals Mike Frawley has left the broker to join Jefferies Group Inc , market sources have told Reuters.

Newedge, a joint venture between Crédit Agricole CIB and Société Générale and ring dealing member of the London Metal Exchange, declined to comment and Jefferies, a Category II LME member, was not available to comment. (Reporting By Josephine Mason; Editing by Alden Bentley)