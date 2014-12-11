NEW YORK Dec 11 Societe Generale's
senior base metals trader, Mike Turek, and Natasha Flora, an
energy trader, left the bank in New York on Thursday, as part of
a wider retrenchment following the French bank's takeover of
Newedge, two sources told Reuters.
The departures come as the French investment bank reduces
headcount and cuts costs after buying the remaining 50 percent
of Newedge, one of the world's top commodities brokerages, from
Credit Agricole in May.
The exit of two longstanding members of Newedge's
commodities team were part of broader cuts to the newly merged
financial futures desk in the United States and Europe, said two
sources familiar with the situation, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
They said four other staff members were let go on Thursday.
Societe Generale declined to comment.
It was the latest sign of upheaval among commodities futures
brokers as stiffer regulation increases costs and profit margins
are squeezed by intense competition for business and falling
fees.
Newedge's smaller rival, ICAP, is exiting base
metals broking business at the end of the year.
In base metals, transaction fee hikes planned by the London
Metal Exchange have also increased the financial burden on
brokers, who say they will struggle to pass on the higher
surcharges to clients.
Turek was senior director of metals in New York, having
joined in 2010. He had transferred to Societe Generale's metals
desk in October.
Flora was associate director of Newedge's OTC energy desk,
having joined just over a decade ago, according to her Linkedin
profile. Before that, she was at AIG
With Newedge's metals team overlapping with SocGen, cutbacks
were expected, sources said. In July, the two open outcry teams
on the London Metal Exchange merged.
Commodities trading has become tougher this year as the
market has fallen out of favor with investors who have been
betting on meteoric demand growth from China for raw materials
like copper and crude oil.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason, Catherine Ngai and Robert
