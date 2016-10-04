Oct 4 Newell Brands Inc, the maker of Sharpie pens and Rubbermaid food containers, said it would sell about 10 percent of its business portfolio which had sales of about $1.5 billion last year.

The company also said it would simplify its operating structures by consolidating its 32 business units to 16, including the creation of a new global online business.

The company said it was sharpening its strategic focus following its $15.4 billion acquisition of the maker of Yankee Candle and Crock-Pot cookware, Jarden Corp, in April, which added about 120 brands to Newell's portfolio.

