Oct 4 Newell Brands Inc, the maker of
Sharpie pens and Rubbermaid food containers, said it would sell
about 10 percent of its business portfolio which had sales of
about $1.5 billion last year.
The company also said it would simplify its operating
structures by consolidating its 32 business units to 16,
including the creation of a new global online business.
The company said it was sharpening its strategic focus
following its $15.4 billion acquisition of the maker of Yankee
Candle and Crock-Pot cookware, Jarden Corp, in April, which
added about 120 brands to Newell's portfolio.
