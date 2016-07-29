July 29 Newell Brands Inc, the maker of
Sharpie pens and Rubbermaid food containers, reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by its acquisition
of Jarden Corp.
The company's net income fell to $135.2 million, or 30 cents
per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $148.5
million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier due to higher
selling, general and administrative expenses.
Excluding items, the company earned 78 cents per share.
The company's net sales more than doubled to $3.86 billion,
with $2.22 billion coming from the Jarden business.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.76 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
This is the first quarter which includes results of Jarden,
which added about 120 brands, including Crock-Pot cookware and
Yankee Candle, to Newell's portfolio since the more than $15
billion deal closed on April 15.
The deal was aimed primarily at accelerating growth while
fending off demand for price cuts from large retailers such as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, analysts have said.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)