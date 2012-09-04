* Appoints company veteran Doug Martin as CFO
* Martin replaces Juan Figuereo
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Consumer goods maker Newell
Rubbermaid Inc said it has named company veteran Doug
Martin as its new chief financial officer, succeeding Juan
Figuereo.
Martin, 49, is a 25-year veteran of the company and most
recently served as deputy chief financial officer. He is
credited for streamlining the company's cost structure.
Martin had been on the short list for CFO when Figuereo was
hired, BMO Capital Markets analyst Connie Maneaty said.
The maker of Sharpie markers and Rubbermaid storage said
Figuereo, who joined Newell in 2009, will remain with the
company for the next few months to help with the transition. He
is on the board of PVH Corp.
Newell, whose other products include Graco strollers,
Calphalon cookware and Paper Mate pens, said in a separate
statement on Tuesday it has hired Chuck Jones to the newly
created position of chief design and research & development
officer, hoping to tap his expertise to improve product designs.
Jones, 53, was most recently the chief design officer of
Masco Corp. He has worked with Whirlpool Corp
and Xerox Corp as well.
She has an "outperform" rating on Newell's shares.
The company's shares were down 18 cents, or 1 percent, to
$17.75 in late morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
In recent years, the consumer products maker - which sells
to companies ranging from mass merchant Target to office
supply chain Staples - has benefited from a move to
exit more commoditized product categories like shelving and
wooden pencils.