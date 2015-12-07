(Adds Jarden's response in paragraph 5)
By Greg Roumeliotis
Dec 7 Newell Rubbermaid Inc, known for
its Sharpie markers and Parker pens, is in talks to combine with
consumer products company Jarden Corp, according to a
person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity because
the negotiations are confidential.
Newell's shares closed up 7.4 percent at $48.16 on Monday
and Jarden closed up 3.7 percent at $50.09. Both stocks extended
their gains slightly in trading after the bell.
The terms under discussion could not be learned, and it is
possible the talks will not lead to a deal, said the Wall Street
Journal, which first reported the news. (on.wsj.com/1Nent6I)
Newell had a market value of $11.97 billion as of Friday's
close, slightly more than Jarden's market capitalization of
$10.65 billion.
A Jarden spokeswoman declined to comment. Newell was not
immediately available for comment.
Newell makes writing products as well as household goods
under various brands.
Jarden makes household products and appliances under various
brands that it distributes to club stores, retailers and
wholesalers.
Newell's shares to a more than 16-year high of $50.90 in
late afternoon trading.
(Additional reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Maju Samuel)