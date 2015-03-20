(Adds details from company, regulators)
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, March 20 Child car seat maker Graco
will pay a $10 million fine for failing to give timely notice of
car seats with defective buckles, ending a federal investigation
into the nation's largest recall of child seats, the U.S.
regulators and the company said on Friday.
Graco Children's Products Inc, a unit of Newell Rubbermaid
Inc, agreed to pay $3 million now and spend the
remaining $7 million on efforts to improve child safety, they
said.
The agreement with the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration effectively closes the Department of
Transportation's probe of Graco car seats with buckles that got
stuck in the latch position, which regulators said could put
children at risk if there were an emergency and their parents
could not get them out.
More than 4 million Graco car seats were recalled in
February 2014, and another 2 million seats in June.
"Parents need to know that the seats they trust to protect
their children are safe, and that when there's a problem, the
manufacturer will meet its obligations to fix the defect
quickly," Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a
statement.
As part of the agreement, Graco admitted that it failed to
notify NHTSA officials about the problem buckles within the five
business days required by law, the department said.
It must now create a plan to address the problem and improve
child car seat safety. That could include efforts to boost
parent registration when they buy car seats so companies can
better contact them in the event of a recall, as well as a
campaign to raise parents' awareness about child safety,
regulators said.
In a statement, Newell Rubbermaid said it accepted the fine
and would fund "a joint venture involving child passenger safety
initiatives in the future," but gave no other details on its
plan.
If the company does not spend the additional $7 million
safety improvements, it will have to pay the remainder of the
fine to the government in five years, the department said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey)