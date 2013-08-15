HONG KONG/KUALA LUMPUR Aug 15 Energy majors
Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell are
among the suitors advancing to the next round of bidding for
Newfield Exploration Co's Malaysian and Chinese oil and gas
fields valued at about $1.2 billion, people familiar with the
matter said.
Nearly a dozen suitors were attracted to Newfield's auction
that kicked off about two months ago. Newfield's advisor,
Goldman Sachs, has whittled down to the list to at least
four, inviting Canada's Talisman Energy Inc and KUFPEC,
a unit of Kuwait Petroleum Corp, to submit second-round bids in
mid-September along with Exxon and Shell, the people added.
Woodlands, Texas-based Newfield, Exxon and Shell declined to
comment. Talisman did not reply to an email seeking comment,
while KUFPEC could not be reached for comment. The sources
declined to be identified as the sale process is confidential.