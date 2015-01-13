Jan 13 Oil and gas producer Newfield Exploration Co said it plans to retain its assets in China.

The recent drop in crude oil prices could create headwinds for the sale of the assets in China, the company said.

Oil tumbled 5 percent to near six-year lows before recovering ground on Tuesday amid a supply glut. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)