U.S. FCC investigating AT&T 911 outage
WASHINGTON, March 9 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it will investigate a problem that prevented some AT&T wireless subscribers from making emergency calls late Wednesday.
Jan 16 Jan 16 : * Newfield Exploration Co : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight; price target to $35 from $29 * WPX Energy Inc : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight; price target to $16 from $18 * Anadarko Petroleum Corp : Barclays raises price target to $99 from $85; rating overweight * Apache Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $114 from $117; rating overweight * Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : Barclays cuts price target to C$35 from C$36; rating overweight * Canadian Oil Sands Ltd : Barclays cuts price target to C$21 from C$22; rating equal weight * Devon Energy Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $59 from $61; rating equal weight * Encana Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $18 from $19; rating equal weight * EOG Resources Inc : Barclays raises price target to $161 from $144; rating overweight * Meg Energy Corp : Barclays cuts price target to C$44 from C$47; rating overweight * Noble Energy Inc : Barclays raises price target to $132 from $129; rating overweight * Occidental Petroleum Corp : Barclays raises price target to $95 from $94; rating equal weight * Pioneer Natural Resources Co : Barclays raises price target to $121 from $109; rating equal weight * Qep Resources Inc : Barclays raises price target to $38 from $35; rating overweight * Range Resources Corp : Barclays raises price target to $52 from $47; rating equal weight * Southwestern Energy Co : Barclays raises price target to $29 from $28; rating equal weight * Ultra Petroleum Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $12 from $13; rating underweight
(Add quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose to their highest since late December, in line with a spike in Treasury yields, due to growing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.21 percent in the week ended March 9. That was the highest since 4.32 percent in the week ended Dec.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)