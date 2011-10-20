* Q3 rev $628 mln vs est $700.3 mln
* Q3 adj EPS $1.04 vs est. $1.16
* Shares down 18 pct
Oct 19 Shares of Newfield Exploration Co
dipped 18 percent to their lowest in nearly two years, a day
after the independent oil and gas company posted quarterly
results below expectations on higher expenses.
S&P downgraded its rating on Newfield to "buy" from "strong
buy" while UBS cut its price target on the stock.
Third-quarter revenue rose 40 percent to $628 million.
Adjusted profit was $1.04 per share.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 on revenue
of $700.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating expenses rose 48 percent to $450 million.
The company's shares were trading down 17 percent at $34.99
on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)