* Q3 rev $628 mln vs est $700.3 mln

* Q3 adj EPS $1.04 vs est. $1.16

* Shares down 18 pct (Adds details from conference call, analyst comments)

Oct 19 Shares of Newfield Exploration Co dipped 18 percent to their lowest in nearly two years, a day after the independent oil and gas company posted quarterly results below expectations on higher expenses and cut its full-year production.

"Newfield spent 85 percent of this year's budget through third quarter, but reiterated a $1.9 billion capital budget," Jefferies analyst Subash Chandra said in a note to clients, voicing wider fears that the company had overspent.

Newfield slashed its full-year production forecast to 300-304 billions of cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from prior outlook of 312-316 Bcfe and backed its 2011 capital budget.

"You can find our budget year-to-date had some large development projects that made the year front-end loaded.... We will spend significantly less in the fourth quarter to meet our $1.9 million capital budget," Chief Executive Lee Boothby said.

"Newfield is focusing on the Uinta (basin in Utah) and scaling back in other plays in order to get costs and capex shortfalls in line," Chandra said.

On Wednesday, the company said it continues to market certain non-strategic domestic assets which could fetch $400-$550 million.

S&P downgraded its rating on Newfield to "buy" from "strong buy" while UBS cut its price target on the stock.

Newfield earned $1.04 per share, on an adjusted basis, in the third quarter. Revenue rose 40 percent to $628 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 on revenue of $700.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares were trading down 17 percent at $34.99 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)