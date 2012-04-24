UPDATE 8-Oil down 1 pct despite news OPEC could extend output cut
* U.S. crude and gasoline inventories at record highs last week (Adds fresh prices, quotes, futures positioning; changes byline and dateline previous NEW YORK)
* Q1 adj EPS $0.91 vs est $0.76
* Q1 rev up 24 pct to $678 mln
April 24 Newfield Exploration Company's profit beat analysts' expectations for the first time in four quarters, helped by higher production, as the company increases its focus on oil-rich plays.
The independent oil and gas producer also backed its strong full-year outlook, with oil production forecast to rise 20 percent to 292-302 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe).
First-quarter net income was $116 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with a loss of $17 million, or 13 cents per share, last year.
Excluding items, it earned 91 cents per share.
Oil and gas revenue rose 24 percent to $678 million.
Analysts had expected the Houston-based company to report a profit of 76 cents per share on revenue of $686.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which have lost more than 11 percent of their value in the last six months, closed at $33.71 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* U.S. crude and gasoline inventories at record highs last week (Adds fresh prices, quotes, futures positioning; changes byline and dateline previous NEW YORK)
KIEV, Feb 16 Ukrainian authorities vowed on Thursday to restore coal supply from the separatist-held Donbass and warned that a blockade by activists could deprive millions of heating and electricity, harm the steel industry and cost the country some $2 billion.
* Southern exports so far in Feb fall slightly after Jan decline