* Q2 adj EPS $0.61
* Q2 rev up marginally to $628 mln
July 24 Oil and gas producer Newfield
Exploration Co's second-quarter profit fell nearly 40
percent on weak natural gas prices.
Natural gas prices have fallen 46 percent in the
April-June quarter to average $2.4 per million British thermal
unit from a year earlier.
The company's net income fell to $135 million, or $1 per
share, from $219 million, or $1.62 per share, last year.
Excluding items, it earned 61 cents per share.
Revenue at Newfield, which has been ramping up oil
production since 2009, rose marginally to $628 million.
Analysts had expected the Houston-based company to earn 65
cents per share, on revenue of $673.7 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company last week raised its full-year production
forecast on positive results from key acreages.
Newfield shares fell over 1 percent in extended trade on
Tuesday. They closed at $30.47 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Vishal Krishnan Menon
in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)