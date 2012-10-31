REFILE-UPDATE 1-IPO of Snapchat company oversubscribed
NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - Next week's planned US$3.2bn IPO of Snap Inc, maker of the popular Snapchat app, is oversubscribed, market sources told IFR on Friday.
LONDON Oct 31 New Freedom Plc: * New Freedom Plc files for going public on London exchange
NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - Next week's planned US$3.2bn IPO of Snap Inc, maker of the popular Snapchat app, is oversubscribed, market sources told IFR on Friday.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - Next week's planned US$3.2bn IPO of Snap Inc, maker of the popular Snapchat app, is already oversubscribed, market sources told IFR on Friday. (Reporting by Anthony Hughes Writing by Marc Carnegie; Editing by Paul Kilby)
* Watsco announces pricing of secondary offering of its common stock