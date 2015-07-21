July 21 New Frontier, a Boston-based
exchange-traded fund strategist, has replaced a number of
Vanguard ETFs on its platform with iShares ETFs after Vanguard
said it was making changes to the funds.
In June, Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Vanguard said that one
of its most popular ETFs, the $46 billion Vanguard FTSE Emerging
Markets ETF, would begin using the FTSE Emerging Markets
All-Cap China Inclusion Index, enabling the fund to hold onshore
Chinese equities, known as A-shares.
At the same time, the firm announced changes to three other
ETFs: the Vanguard European Stock ETF, the Vanguard FTSE
Pacific Stock ETF, and the FTSE Vanguard Developed
Markets ETF. The changes would add more small-cap
exposure to the Pacific ETF and exposure to Canadian equities to
Developed Markets ETF.
The transition to the new indexes is expected to take a few
months.
New Frontier had concerns about how the transition to the
new indexes would affect its portfolios, said David Esch,
managing director of research of New Frontier, which has $2
billion in assets under management.
Exchange-traded fund strategists such as New Frontier manage
portfolios of ETFs for advisers. New Frontier uses a
quantitative process to determine when to rebalance its
portfolios, and it had concerns that it would not be able to
manage risks during the transition period, Esch said.
"We felt that the transition period was going to be a little
mysterious in terms of what index they were tracking and since
there is some interaction between those assets and other assets
we wouldn't know how to continue our process during that time,"
Esch said.
Also, New Frontier had concerns that the new, broader
Vanguard ETFs would duplicate other portfolios on its platform,
Esch said.
As a result, New Frontier has replaced the Vanguard ETFs
with comparable iShares ETFs: the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
, the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and iShares
Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF.
While, the iShares ETFs cost 0.02 percent to 0.03 percentage
point more than the Vanguard ETFs depending on the fund, Esch
said, the returns would make up for that difference.
A Vanguard spokesman said that overall client feedback on
the changes had been positive and that the addition of
small-caps to the funds as well as the addition of China's
A-shares would provide greater diversification.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Steve Oelofsky)