July 21 New Frontier, a Boston-based exchange-traded fund strategist, has replaced a number of Vanguard ETFs on its platform with iShares ETFs after Vanguard said it was making changes to the funds.

In June, Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Vanguard said that one of its most popular ETFs, the $46 billion Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, would begin using the FTSE Emerging Markets All-Cap China Inclusion Index, enabling the fund to hold onshore Chinese equities, known as A-shares.

At the same time, the firm announced changes to three other ETFs: the Vanguard European Stock ETF, the Vanguard FTSE Pacific Stock ETF, and the FTSE Vanguard Developed Markets ETF. The changes would add more small-cap exposure to the Pacific ETF and exposure to Canadian equities to Developed Markets ETF.

The transition to the new indexes is expected to take a few months.

New Frontier had concerns about how the transition to the new indexes would affect its portfolios, said David Esch, managing director of research of New Frontier, which has $2 billion in assets under management.

Exchange-traded fund strategists such as New Frontier manage portfolios of ETFs for advisers. New Frontier uses a quantitative process to determine when to rebalance its portfolios, and it had concerns that it would not be able to manage risks during the transition period, Esch said.

"We felt that the transition period was going to be a little mysterious in terms of what index they were tracking and since there is some interaction between those assets and other assets we wouldn't know how to continue our process during that time," Esch said.

Also, New Frontier had concerns that the new, broader Vanguard ETFs would duplicate other portfolios on its platform, Esch said.

As a result, New Frontier has replaced the Vanguard ETFs with comparable iShares ETFs: the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF , the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF.

While, the iShares ETFs cost 0.02 percent to 0.03 percentage point more than the Vanguard ETFs depending on the fund, Esch said, the returns would make up for that difference.

A Vanguard spokesman said that overall client feedback on the changes had been positive and that the addition of small-caps to the funds as well as the addition of China's A-shares would provide greater diversification. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Steve Oelofsky)