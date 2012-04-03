Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 3 New Frontier Media said it has hired Avondale Partners as financial advisor to examine strategic alternatives.
The company had earlier constituted a special committee of independent directors to evaluate unsolicited acquisition bids that it had received last month.
In March, New Frontier said it received unsolicited acquisitions bids from Manwin Holding SARL to acquire shares of the company for $1.50 per share in cash, and from Longkloof Limited.
Shares of the company, which is engaged in transactional television and movie distribution, were up more than 18 percent after the bell on Tuesday. They had closed at $1.60 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed up by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.