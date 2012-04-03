(Adds details, background)
April 3 New Frontier Media said it has
hired Avondale Partners as financial advisor to examine
strategic alternatives, sending the media company's shares up
more than 23 percent after the bell.
The review will be overseen by a special committee of
independent directors, which was constituted earlier to evaluate
unsolicited acquisition bids that the company had received last
month, New Frontier said in a statement.
In March, the company said it had received unsolicited
acquisitions bids from Luxembourg-based adult entertainment
company Manwin Holding SARL to acquire it for $1.50 per share in
cash.
New Frontier's largest shareholder Longkloof Limited -- with
a 15 percent stake in the company -- had also offered to buy it
out for $1.35 per share in cash.
"Our board of directors remains very enthusiastic about New
Frontier Media's future prospects and has made no decision to
sell the company," Alan Isaacman, chairman of the special
committee, said in a statement.
Shares of the company, which is an operator of adult
entertainment channels for cable and satellite subscribers, were
trading at $1.90 after the bell. They had closed at $1.60 on
Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
