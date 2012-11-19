BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.97 billion ($63.54 million)
(Corrects to fix Reuters Instrument Code in text)
Nov 19 Nov 19 New Gold Inc : * New Gold : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899 (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore)
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.97 billion ($63.54 million)
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to more than two-week highs on Monday, helped by Wall Street breaking records, a weaker yen and relief that talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yielded no negative surprises.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday: