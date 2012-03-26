March 26 New Gold Inc adopted a new shareholder rights plan with a 20 percent trigger, but the mid-tier Canadian gold miner said it was not aware of any takeover bid.

A shareholder rights plan, also called poison pill, allows companies to issue new shares if an investor acquires shares over a certain threshold, diluting their holdings.

The plan is subject to shareholder approval at New Gold's annual meeting on May 2.

The Vancouver-based company also said it expects 2012 production of 405,000 ounces to 445,000 ounces. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)