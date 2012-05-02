UPDATE 4-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
May 2 Canadian miner New Gold Inc posted a 36 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher gold prices.
First-quarter earnings were $33.5 million or 7 cents per share, compared with $24.7 million, or 6 cents a share, a year ago.
New Gold, which owns operating assets in the United States, Mexico and Australia and is developing assets in Canada and Chile, said revenue fell 2 percent to $168.8 million.
Gold production fell 8 percent to 99,274 ounces.
Shares of the company closed at C$8.95 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari, Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
