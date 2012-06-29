WRAPUP 1-Phonemakers pile in to exploit Samsung weakness
* Huawei launches new premium phone in quest to displace Samsung
June 29 New Gold Inc said it started production at its New Afton gold and copper mine in south central British Columbia, on track with its expectation.
The Canadian miner said in April that New Afton would begin milling in June and start commercial production in August.
The first ore was processed through the mill circuit on Thursday, the company said in a statement.
The company continues to expect production of 35,000 to 45,000 ounces of gold and 30 million to 35 million pounds of copper this year.
New Gold, which said the daily milling rate will continue to increase, still expects total development cost of about C$765 million for the mine.
Shares of New Gold, which has a market value of C$4.45 billion, closed at C$9.54 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Huawei launches new premium phone in quest to displace Samsung
* "Aura" allows users to decide whether to share data insights
WELLINGTON, Feb 27 New Zealand telecommunications company Spark said on Monday it was partnering with U.S. video streaming giant Netflix in an arrangement that was the first of its kind.