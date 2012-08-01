Aug 1 Canadian miner New Gold Inc
posted a lower quarterly profit as it took a one-time charge
related to redemption of its senior notes.
Second-quarter earnings fell to $23.7 million, or 5 cents per
share, compared with $78.6 million, or 19 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Profit was impacted by a one-time charge of $32 million
related to the redemption of senior secured notes, New Gold said
in a statement.
On an adjusted basis the company earned 10 cents per share.
New Gold, which owns operating assets in the United States,
Mexico and Australia and is developing assets in Canada and
Chile, said revenue rose 3 percent to $176.1 million.
Analysts on an average were expecting the company to
earn 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gold production rose 8 percent to 95,158 ounces.
The company continues to expect gold production of 405,000
to 445,000 ounces for the full year.
Shares of the company, which have gained 10 percent over the
last three months, closed at C$10 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)