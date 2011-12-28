(Follows alerts)
Dec 28 New Guinea Gold Corp said
it had to temporarily halt operations at a project in Papua New
Guinea after representatives of landowner associations occupied
the mine site.
Shares of the junior explorer and miner were down 17 percent
at 5 Canadian cents in late-morning trading on the Toronto
Venture Exchange.
New Guinea Gold said it received a letter on Dec. 12 from
lawyers on behalf of Lulai Nakama Association over outstanding
royalties. The letter warned of shutting down New Guinea Gold's
mining operations at the Mt Sinivit project if the company fails
to pay the royalties.
The royalties were released, but the protesters remain in
occupation of the site, the company said. New Guinea Gold is
currently seeking court orders for their removal before pursuing
a negotiated settlement with the Lulai Nakama Association.
New Guinea Gold said it also received a second demand for
the payment of compensation for alleged environmental damage.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)