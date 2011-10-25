SYDNEY Oct 25 New Hope Corp , the $5
billion Australian coal miner which put itself up for auction
earlier this month, is mulling options including a breakup and
asset sales amid interest from global resource companies, two
sources said on Tuesday.
Among the parties interested in the Queensland-based thermal
coal producer are India's No.3 steelmaker JSW Steel Ltd
, China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd and London-listed
Xstrata , according to the sources, who declined to be
identified because they are not authorised to speak to the
media.
The sale process was at an early stage, with detailed due
diligence not expected to begin for at least a month, the
sources added.
A takeover of New Hope, which has a market capitalisation of
A$4.9 billion ($5.1 billion), would be the latest in a string of
deals in Australia's coal sector, reflecting demand to feed
Asia's strong growth.
U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy and its bid partner
ArcelorMittal on Monday won majority interest in
another Australian firm, Macarthur Coal , with their
A$4.9 billion ($5 billion) bid.
