BRIEF-Snap Inc expects seasonality to have "stronger impact" on revenue as its business matures
* Says the early stage of its ad business has resulted in "high rates" of revenue growth due to a low initial base, which has masked seasonality
BEIJING Nov 21 New Hope Group Co Ltd , China's biggest animal feed producer, plans to set up a $200 million overseas fund that counts Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek among its key investors, a senior executive said on Monday.
New Hope Vice President Wang Hang said the fund would mainly invest in businesses related to food security, food safety and farm technology. He said New Hope would be a key investor in the fund.
New York-listed Archer-Daniels-Midland Co and Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd are other confirmed investors in the fund, New Hope President Liu Yonghao said earlier this month.
New Hope, China's largest privately owned agricultural conglomerate and parent of Shenzhen-listed Sichuan New Hope Agribusiness Co Ltd, is betting on the nation's rapid urbanisation to buoy the demand and strain the supply of farm products.
The overseas fund comes on top of New Hope's domestic agricultural fund worth 1 billion yuan ($157.3 million) under its first-phase investment. ($1 = 6.355 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Xie Heng and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)
LONDON, Feb 9 Creditors to French vehicle leasing firm Fraikin are hiring debt restructuring advisers after fellow leasing group Petit Forestier announced last month that it is no longer able to acquire the company, sources close to the situation said.
LONDON, Feb 9 Blackstone tabled a debt restructuring plan for German outdoor brand Jack Wolfskin before a lender call on Wednesday, sources close to the situation said, as the company's earnings remain under pressure.