Oct 5 Australian coal miner New Hope Corp has received a number of preliminary takeover proposals and will launch a formal process to look at selling at the company, the firm said on Wednesday.

New Hope said in a statement it would invite selected parties to submit proposals to the board for consideration.

New Hope acquired Northern Energy after failing to secure a bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal last year.

