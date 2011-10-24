SYDNEY Oct 25 India's No.3 steelmaker JSW Steel
Ltd is considering a bid for Australian coal miner New
Hope Corp according to media reports, in a deal which
is likely to be worth more than $5 billion.
Queensland-based thermal coal producer New Hope put itself
up for auction earlier this month after receiving several bid
approaches but did not name any interested parties.
Bloomberg reported that JSW was studying the assets and
would look at ways to raise money to fund the deal either on its
own or through a venture, citing two unidentified people.
New Hope, which has a market capitalisation of A$4.9 billion
($5.1 billion), and JSW were not immediately available for
comment.
A takeover of New Hope, which has its own port, would be the
latest in a string of deals in Australia's coal sector,
reflecting demand to feed Asia's strong growth.
U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy and its bid partner
ArcelorMittal on Monday won majority interest in
another Australian firm, Macarthur Coal , with their
A$4.9 billion ($5 billion) bid.
($1 = 0.959 Australian Dollars)
