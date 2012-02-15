SYDNEY Feb 15 The $5 billion-plus auction
of Australian coal miner New Hope Corp has met more
hurdles with a Korean consortium the latest to back out, two
sources with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday, but New
Hope said the sale remained on track.
Bid deadlines for the sale, announced in October last year,
also appeared to be a moving target. Sources initially had
indicated a February-end deadline for bids but it now appears
New Hope may be flexible.
The number of bidders for the Queensland-based coal producer
was thinning, said one of the sources. The sources declined to
be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.
China's top coal producer Shenuhua Group was among the few
interested parties left in the deal, which initially drew
interest from other Chinese, Korean and Indian companies, said a
source.
New Hope is among the few major coal companies left in
resource-rich Australia after a flurry of recent takeovers
consolidated the industry, but the timing of the sale amid the
European debt crisis was hurting potential bidders.
The size of the deal, over $5 billion, combined with
relatively small room to raise debt on the asset was among
reasons cited by the sources for bidders pulling out.
"To buy out the asset, one needs big equity and in today's
market not many have that large a surplus," one of the sources
said.
A spokesman for New hope said a number of parties continued
to conduct due diligence and the process remained on track.
While a break-up option has been explored by some bidders,
New Hope has not yet signalled if it would willing to take that
route, they said.
New Hope's open-cut New Acland mine, west of Brisbane,
produces thermal coal used in power plants. New Hope sells about
65 percent of its coal overseas and the remaining to the
domestic market. The company also has another mine called Colton
and some exploration assets.
Last year, New Hope Chairman Robert Millner hinted that
while the company was a reluctant target, it was obligated to
explore any deal that would give shareholders best value.
The company has A$1.5 billion on its balance sheet and does
not need a partner to fund its current expansion programme.
Sources and media reports have indicated that Indian
conglomerates Tata Group, Aditya Birla were among initial
interested firms but have since withdrawn.
China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co another interested
miner said late last year said it planned to buy Gloucester Coal
in a A$700 million deal to create one of Australia's
top listed coal companies.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Michael Perry)