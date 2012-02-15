SYDNEY Feb 15 The $5 billion-plus auction of Australian coal miner New Hope Corp has met more hurdles with a Korean consortium the latest to back out, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday, but New Hope said the sale remained on track.

Bid deadlines for the sale, announced in October last year, also appeared to be a moving target. Sources initially had indicated a February-end deadline for bids but it now appears New Hope may be flexible.

The number of bidders for the Queensland-based coal producer was thinning, said one of the sources. The sources declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

China's top coal producer Shenuhua Group was among the few interested parties left in the deal, which initially drew interest from other Chinese, Korean and Indian companies, said a source.

New Hope is among the few major coal companies left in resource-rich Australia after a flurry of recent takeovers consolidated the industry, but the timing of the sale amid the European debt crisis was hurting potential bidders.

The size of the deal, over $5 billion, combined with relatively small room to raise debt on the asset was among reasons cited by the sources for bidders pulling out.

"To buy out the asset, one needs big equity and in today's market not many have that large a surplus," one of the sources said.

A spokesman for New hope said a number of parties continued to conduct due diligence and the process remained on track.

While a break-up option has been explored by some bidders, New Hope has not yet signalled if it would willing to take that route, they said.

New Hope's open-cut New Acland mine, west of Brisbane, produces thermal coal used in power plants. New Hope sells about 65 percent of its coal overseas and the remaining to the domestic market. The company also has another mine called Colton and some exploration assets.

Last year, New Hope Chairman Robert Millner hinted that while the company was a reluctant target, it was obligated to explore any deal that would give shareholders best value.

The company has A$1.5 billion on its balance sheet and does not need a partner to fund its current expansion programme.

Sources and media reports have indicated that Indian conglomerates Tata Group, Aditya Birla were among initial interested firms but have since withdrawn.

China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co another interested miner said late last year said it planned to buy Gloucester Coal in a A$700 million deal to create one of Australia's top listed coal companies. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Michael Perry)