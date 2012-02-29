UPDATE 2-Infineon braces for Wolfspeed deal collapse over U.S. security fears
MELBOURNE, March 1 Australian coal miner New Hope Corp took itself off the block on Thursday after failing to attract a takeover offer.
The A$4.7 billion ($5 billion) company said it had been in discussions with third parties on a number of preliminary and incomplete proposals right up to Wednesday.
"Discussions with those parties did not produce a definitive proposal which appropriately reflects New Hope's strategic value and growth prospects and therefore the process has been terminated," the company said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.
The company put itself up for sale last October.
($1 = 0.9255 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul)
