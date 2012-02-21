BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp reports acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency Inc.
Feb 21 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Tuesday proposed a $32.1 billion budget for fiscal year 2013 which raises no taxes and doubles the state's pension contribution to $1.1 billion.
The Republican governor's plan for the budget year that starts on July 1 includes a 10 percent cut in all income tax brackets that he unveiled in his State of the State address on Jan. 17.
Christie's new budget - if approved by the Democratic-led legislature - would raise school funding by $213 million to $8.8 billion, and give hospitals $986 million. (Reporting by Joan Gralla)
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency Inc.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.
* Point72 Asset Management Lp reports 14.5 percent passive stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc as of February 17 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2m2uswD Further company coverage: