By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK, April 4
NEW YORK, April 4 Despite a four-month upswing
in New Jersey's revenue collections the state could still fall
$637 million short of Governor Chris Christie's most recent
projections for the current and next fiscal years, the state
legislature's budget chief said on Thursday.
The state's cash collections could grow 7.2 percent over the
next three months, before fiscal 2013 ends on June 30, according
to a report presented by legislative budget officer David Rosen
at an Assembly budget committee hearing.
But to hit Christie's revised targets for the rest of this
fiscal year, revenue collections would have to grow nearly 10
percent before the end of June, according to Rosen. Without that
growth, he said, revenues would be $302 million short of
Christie's estimates just for fiscal 2013 alone, Rosen said.
In fiscal 2014, the state could get $334.7 million less than
projected by Christie, Rosen said.
"Our revenues will continue to grow and the two largest tax
sources are likely to exceed their pre-recession peaks," Rosen
said in prepared remarks. "The (Christie) Administration,
however, anticipates even more robust improvement, particularly
over the next few months."
Last year, Christie's administration estimated that cash
collections would grow 7.8 percent - far more growth than most
other states were anticipating - through the end of fiscal 2013,
which ends June 30.
So far this fiscal year, however, total cash collections
were up 4.1 percent to $16.7 billion in March compared to the
same period the previous year, State Treasurer Andrew
Sidamon-Eristoff said late on Wednesday.
Overall revenues grew slightly more than estimated for the
fourth straight month in March, according to the treasurer.
New Jersey relies heavily on its income tax, and to a lesser
degree on sales and other taxes. Income tax collections were up
8.6 percent for the fiscal year to date through March.
So far this year, however, sales taxes have grown by only 3
percent, and business taxes are down 6.4 percent compared to
this time last year.
Tax revenue from New Jersey's slumping casino industry is
down nearly 11 percent so far this year, the worst rate among
all cash collection categories.
In February Christie proposed a $32.9 billion state spending
plan, which New Jersey's Democrat-led legislature is now
reviewing, that counted in part on an anticipated $180 million
of tax revenues from the legalization of online gambling.
But Rosen is skeptical about casino revenues, saying his
office had not been able to find anyone to independently back
that estimate and had gotten no explanation from Christie.
"We asked explicitly for that, and they've offered no
analysis that supports that number," Rosen told lawmakers.
Christie's proposed budget has to deal with a projected $407
million shortfall at the end of this year, which would be closed
largely by pushing off nearly $400 million of homestead tax
rebates to fiscal 2014.
He also projected that fiscal 2014 revenues would be 4.9
percent - or $1.5 billion - above revised estimates for this
fiscal year, and just 3.5 percent above the enacted levels from
last June.