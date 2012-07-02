TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, July 2 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie told lawmakers on Monday that he is proposing a tax cut to give more than $200 million back to state residents.

"I have used my veto authority on the budget you sent me to create a $650 million surplus," he told lawmakers whom he had called in for a special session. "Can't we afford to send just one-third of that surplus back to our citizens and to give them that guarantee today? I say, 'Yes.'"

The session followed the Republican governor's signing of a $31.7 billion state budget on Friday that did not include the 10-percent across-the-board tax cut that Christie called for last February.

The state's senate and assembly, both of which are controlled by Democrats, traditionally recess in July and August. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)