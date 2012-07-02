TRENTON, New Jersey, July 2 New Jersey
Republican Governor Chris Christie called lawmakers back for a
special session on Mo nday to pass a tax cut plan, but the
Democrat-led legislature refused to act.
After the special session, lawmakers left the statehouse
without voting on Christie's proposal.
Christie signed a $31.7 billion budget on Friday and then
called lawmakers back on what was to be the first day of their
summer vacation after they ended last week's session without
enacting any tax cut plan.
"I have used my veto authority on the budget you sent me to
create a $650 million surplus," he said in an address to the
legislature. "Can't we afford to send just one-third of that
surplus back to our citizens and to give them that guarantee
today? I say, 'Yes.'"
Lawmakers in the Democrat-led legislature denied Christie, a
likely contender for higher office, the 10 percent
across-the-board income tax cut he proposed in February.
During budget negotiations over the past several weeks,
Christie came to support a plan from state Senate President
Steve Sweeney that would provide property tax credits on
residents' income tax returns. But legislators want to hold off
on the relief until they see whether state revenue collections
improve.
They also seek a tax increase for high-income residents,
which Christie opposes.
Sweeney said after Monday's session that the governor's
proposed tax cuts would not take effect until next year anyway,
making Christie's special session a "completely unnecessary"
event calculated "more for the national stage."
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Padraic Cassidy and Dan
Grebler)