Sept 20 New Jersey's fiscal 2013 revenue
projections may be too optimistic as long-term liabilities
continue to cloud the state's credit picture, Fitch Ratings said
on Thursday.
"Fitch believes there is notable downside risk in New
Jersey's revenue budget for fiscal 2013 due to the level of
economic uncertainty and recent modest growth in actual
revenues," the rating agency said in a statement.
An underperforming economy and disappointing tax collections
would be blows to Governor Chris Christie, a Republican, who has
trumpeted the state's comeback.
"This has nothing to do with the state's credit rating,
which Fitch affirmed last week," Andy Pratt, a spokesman for the
New Jersey Treasury, said in an email.
Some of the state's problems - in particular, pension
funding issues - are "legacies of past administrations" that
Christie, a possible presidential contender in 2016, has worked
to address, Pratt said.
Other states may also find that the uncertain economic
recovery strains their budgets. State tax collectors cranked out
a 10th straight quarter of gains in the April-June period, but
the overall 3 percent rise from a year earlier marked further
slowing of revenue improvements, a study said Wednesday.
.
The warning by Fitch follows Tuesday's revision in the
outlook for New Jersey's general obligation bonds to "negative"
from "stable" by Standard & Poor's, which also cited optimistic
revenue assumptions.
New Jersey's unemployment rate is the highest it has been
since 1977, rising in August for the fifth straight month to 9.9
percent, state labor officials said on Thursday. The national
unemployment rate was 8.1 percent in August.
The state does enjoy some strengths; its economy remains
wealthy and diverse, Fitch said.
But should the economic and revenue recovery falter, the
state will find it harder to deal with two major problems: its
high debt and significant and growing unfunded pension and
employee benefits, Fitch said.
Though legislation was enacted to curb the growth of these
costs, "continued pension funding level deterioration is
expected," the credit agency said.
The pension plan was 60.8 percent funded, on an aggregate
basis, as of June 30, 2011. The total amount of debt outstanding
was 7.8 percent of preliminary 2011 personal income, as of June
30, 2012, Fitch said.
"When combined with the unfunded pension obligations, this
figure increases to 16.3 percent, well above the 6.6 percent
median for states rated by Fitch," the credit agency said.