March 1 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and
state lawmakers vowed on Friday to continue fighting to legalize
sports betting after a federal judge struck down a law that
would have allowed it.
The New Jersey law, which Christie signed last year, had
authorized sports betting at the state's racetracks and at
Atlantic City casinos.
But U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp issued a permanent
injunction against the new law late on Thursday, saying that a
1992 federal law that blocked New Jersey from implementing
sports wagering does not violate the state's rights under the
U.S. Constitution.
Four states that had already legalized sports betting at the
time were grandfathered into the 1992 law and allowed to
continue. New Jersey had one year to opt in, but never did.
"We are confident that the federal court of appeals will
conclude that New Jersey should be treated equally with other
states," Christie said in a statement on Friday.
A slew of leagues, including the National Collegiate
Athletic Association, the National Football League, Major League
Baseball, the National Basketball Association and the National
Hockey League, sued the state in August, saying the law would
violate the federal restrictions on sports betting.
New Jersey officials hoped that legalized sports wagering
would help bring in more revenue for Atlantic City's struggling
gambling industry.
"Sports gambling can provide hundreds of millions of dollars
in new revenue to the state, creating jobs and economic growth,"
Senate President Steve Sweeney said in a statement.
Atlantic City casinos have lost customers to a spate of new
casinos opening up in nearby states, and are hoping that the
state's legalization of online gaming on Tuesday will boost
revenues.