NEW YORK Nov 1 New Jersey Natural Gas
is shutting off its natural gas system in parts of New Jersey
that were damaged by Hurricane Sandy as damaged pipelines flared
natural gas from broken ends.
"Literally digging through rubble, we have found some of our
exposed, broken pipes with flare-ups on the ends of them," said
Micah Rasmussen, a spokesman.
The affected areas are the barrier islands south of Johnson
Street in Bay Head to Seaside Park, as well as Long Beach
Island.
Approximately 28,000 customers will be impacted, the company
said. More than 1,300 leaks have been reported in the past three
days, all brought under control.
The last flare-up was reported in Brick Township, New
Jersey, the company said, which was "made safe" earlier on
Thursday morning.