Aug 9 New Jersey voters will decide whether to
approve $750 million of general obligation bonds for higher
education construction projects after the governor backed the
measure on Wednesday.
Governor Chris Christie signed legislation that puts the
bond question onto the ballot for November's general election.
The state hasn't sent a higher education bond issue to voters
since 1988.
The money would fund the construction of classrooms,
libraries, laboratories, dormitories, athletic facilities and
administrative buildings and other projects, lawmakers said.
The state's public research universities -- including
Rutgers University -- would get $300 million. New Jersey's nine
state colleges and universities would receive nearly $248
million.
The rest would be split between county colleges and private
independent institutions, except for those with total endowments
greater than $1 billion.
On Wednesday, Christie also signed a bill that allows public
colleges to expand the use of private funding for construction
projects.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)