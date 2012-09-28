Sept 28 Rising foreclosures and delinquent real
estate mortgages are threatening the credit quality of New
Jersey's local governments, Moody's Investors Service said.
Cities, towns and other local governments in New Jersey and
many other states rely on property tax collections as their main
source of revenue. Abundant foreclosures keep the taxable value
of property low, hurting that funding source, Moody's said in a
commentary late Thursday.
New Jersey has the second highest percentage of foreclosures
in the United States behind Florida, Moody's said, citing an
August report by the Mortgage Bankers Association.
And the percentage of seriously delinquent mortgages
increased by 2.4 percent in New Jersey in the second quarter of
2012, while they declined nationally, Moody's said.
"Foreclosure rates in the state are likely to stay higher
than the national average over the medium term because New
Jersey's practice of administering foreclosures through the
courts tends to be a slow and cumbersome process that tends to
be prone to backlogs," Moody's said.
The scenario is likely to keep housing prices in the state
low for years, because distressed properties usually sell at
steep discounts, Moody's said.
The credit rating agency expects New Jersey's economy to
recover more slowly than the rest of the nation from the
recession.
The state's credit quality is also under pressure. On Sept.
18, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to
negative from stable on New Jersey's "AA-minus" general
obligation rating, citing a structural budget imbalance and
optimistic revenue assumptions.
In August, the state's jobless rate was 9.9 percent, the
fourth-highest rate in the country and the highest rate for New
Jersey since 1977.