Oct 26 New Jersey postponed on Friday a $2.6
billion short-term note sale because a hurricane is expected to
hit the state next Tuesday, the same day as the planned sale.
The tax and revenue anticipation notes, which mature in June
2013, were to be used for extra cash and to pay off debt on a
line of credit that is set to expire Nov. 1, said state
treasurer spokesman Andrew Pratt.
No new sale date has been set, he added.
Hurricane Sandy, set to hit New Jersey and surrounding areas
on Tuesday, could have a major financial impact on the state --
one big enough that it would qualify as an event that must be
disclosed to investors, Pratt said.
It was too early to speculate about whether the size of the
transaction could change to accommodate any financial impact
from the storm, he said.