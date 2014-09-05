Sept 5 Fitch Ratings cut its credit rating on
New Jersey one notch to 'A' on Friday because of the state's
budget gaps and a broken promise to make a full contribution
into its public pension system.
It was the latest warning from a Wall Street credit rating
agency about the state's continuing financial problems due to
New Jersey's slow economic recovery from the recession, large
liabilities, and incorrect assumptions for several years that it
would bring in more tax revenue.
The outlook remains negative. The action affects $2.16
billion of general obligation bonds and about $33.5 billion of
other outstanding GO-linked debt.
Fitch's action also pressures upcoming bond sales, including
a plan by junk-rated Atlantic City to borrow up to $140 million
later this year to pay off property tax appeals by struggling
casinos.
On its own, Atlantic City would have to pay exorbitant
yields to borrow because of its non-investment grade rating. So
through the state's Qualified Bond Act, the city will pledge
about $8 million of a state grant to repay bondholders over time
and get a higher credit rating - and, it expects, lower interest
rates - on the sale.
But Fitch's action also lowered the rating on the qualified
bond program to 'A-.'
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a potential 2016
Republican presidential contender, had worked with Democratic
legislative leaders on 2011 pension reforms. Those changes
mandated annual increases in the state's pension contribution to
make up for years of skimping and to plug billions in future
unfunded liabilities.
But in May, citing financial constraints from an unexpected
revenue shortfall, Christie slashed two years of pension
contributions by about $2.5 billion altogether, prompting
lawsuits by organized labor.
That is the kind of one-time budget gimmick that has landed
Christie and past New Jersey governors in trouble with rating
agencies. All three major agencies downgraded the state into
single-A territory this year.
Fitch's action reflects the need for further pension reform
that Christie "has emphasized daily since his budget message" in
February, said Christopher Santarelli, a spokesman for the state
treasurer's office.
"Without raising taxes on an already overburdened populace,
Governor Christie has already contributed more to the pension
system than any previous Governor," he said in a statement.
Christie has not laid out any specific proposals yet, and
Democratic leaders rejected the idea of additional changes to
public employee retirement benefits.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York)